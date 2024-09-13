Alonso after Friday in Baku

From the smiles of Adrian Newey’s presentation to the feedback on the track. Friday in Baku, for Aston Martin, said little new compared to what was already known: the AMR24 is the fifth force and is unable to move up a level. For the Azerbaijan GP weekend, the Silverstone team has also brought a small innovation in the rear, in the tie rod area, but apparently Fernando Alonso he did not benefit from it on the flying lap, if it is true that he suffered nine tenths in FP1 and over a second in the afternoon free practice.

Alonso’s words

“Was our pace promising? It’s only Friday. As we said, we come here because it is a mandatory request of FIA and FOM, but there is nothing to express until we analyze the data. I feel sorry for you, probably the feeling is that it is promising but we don’t know!“

Even on the experiments concerning the bottom, however, the Spaniard is mysterious: “Have we found a direction? It’s a confidential thing. We will meet with the engineers now and I will hear from them what they think and we will follow the direction that we think is best.“.

In short, it seems that Alonso’s day was neither praise nor infamy. But even in these apparently anonymous Fridays, the two-time world champion goes viral on the web: above, his fight against a plastic bag that was stuck in the halo of his AMR24.