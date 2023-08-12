Baking | Two good and succulent chanterelle pie recipes – The second one does not require eggs

Chanterelle is a versatile and easy mushroom to identify and handle. Here are two particularly delicious chanterelle pie recipes, one of which is made without dairy products and without eggs.

Now you can get them when you know the right places. Chanterelle, or yellow chanterelle, is an easily recognizable and particularly delicious edible mushroom. They are now also widely available in shops and markets.

Chanterelles go well with many kinds of food, of which sauces and pies are perhaps the most popular.

If you are looking for good pie recipes, Helsingin Sanomat’s recipe archive has, among other things, two delicious options. Elina Innanen the dairy-free and egg-free recipe is tasty and pleasantly nutritious, as it contains smoked tofu. The recipe is vegan.

Minna Rautio-Pakasteen the bottom of the tin pie is especially tender, because potato flakes are added to the dough. The structure of the base remains tender also because before adding the fillings, grated cheese is spread over the base. Gruyère cheese also brings a good flavor to the tin pie.

The important thing when making a mushroom pie is that the mushrooms are fried in a pan so that the liquid they contain evaporates. Savory mushroom pie will keep in the fridge for a few days.

Chanterelle smoked fudge pie

Serves about 10 pieces

Preparation time 50 minutes

4 dl wheat flour

1½ dl of oatmeal

a pinch of salt

150 g of vegan margarine

½ dl cold water

Filling:

1 l (about 300 g) chanterelles

1 onion

1 tablespoon of rapeseed oil

salt, black pepper

270 g of cold-smoked tofu

2 dl oat cream

1 dl chopped fresh sage

1. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees.

2. Prepare the base first. Mix the dry ingredients together. Mix in refrigerator-cold margarine, add water. Mix by hand into a smooth dough.

3. Spread the dough by hand in a pie pan (diameter 28 cm) on baking paper. Put the base in the fridge while you prepare the filling.

4. Clean and chop the chanterelles and peel and chop the onion. Heat the frying pan and add rapeseed oil to it. Sauté the onions for a while and then add the mushrooms to the pan. Fry until no more liquid comes out of the mushrooms and they have acquired a little color on their surface. Season with salt and black pepper.

5. Crush the smoked tofu in a bowl by hand or with a fork into small crumbs. Mix the oat cream and chopped sage into the tofu. Mix the tofu mixture with the mushrooms and spread the filling on top of the base.

6. Bake the pie for about 30 minutes. Allow to cool before cutting.

Recipe: Elina Innanen

Chanterelle tin pie

Servings: 20 pieces

Preparation time 55 minutes

300 g of butter

5 dl wheat flour

1 ps (70 g) potato flakes

½ dl cold water

Filling:

2 ½ l chanterelles

2 onions

¼ pot of thyme

2 tablespoons of butter

1 teaspoon of salt

½ tsp black pepper

150 g of gruyère cheese

150 g black emmental cheese

4 eggs

4 dl cooking cream

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

1. Cube the butter in a bowl, add the flour and potato flakes. Mix the ingredients together and add water. Mix quickly into a dough and press the dough with floured hands onto baking paper on a baking sheet (approx. 33 cm x 40 cm). Put the tray in the fridge to wait.

2. Clean the mushrooms. Tear large chanterelles in half. Chop the onions and thyme.

3. Fry the mushrooms in a dry pan until most of the liquid has been released from the mushrooms. Add butter and onions. Stir-fry for about 5 minutes until the onion has softened. Add thyme and spices. Allow the mixture to cool.

4. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees.

5. Grate the cheeses. Whisk the eggs and cream together in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper.

6. Spread half of the cheese on top of the pie base, add the mushrooms and the rest of the cheese. Pour the egg-cream mixture evenly over the pie.

7. Cook the pie on the middle level of the oven for about 30 minutes. Serve slightly chilled.

Tip! If you use frozen mushrooms, you need about 500 g of them. The pie withstands freezing well.

Recipe: Minna Rautio-Pakaste