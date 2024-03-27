Yeast dough is considered difficult. But it's actually quite easy to make. You just have to do most things differently than is often recommended.

Loose and elastic: many yeast braids are braided during Easter. Image: Picture Alliance

DStollen at Christmas, plaited bread for Easter, cinnamon rolls all year round: all made from yeast dough. Good yeast pastries impress with an airy, light consistency. Bringing it about is not considered easy, but it is. In other words: yeast dough always works, you just have to do most things differently than is often recommended.

Flour and yeast, salt and liquid are the basic ingredients for every yeast dough. Fat, whether butter or oil, is optional. The addition of spices and other things depends on what you want the dough to become, more like bread or something similar to bread or pizza or something sweet.