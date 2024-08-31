Baking | This stuffed tin bread is even good for lunch – the dough is really easy

Baking|The dough for the filled tin bread only requires mixing and the toppings are easy to change.

September begins and I claim that this stuffed tin bread is autumn’s gentlest comfort food. It is suitable as a hearty evening snack, but it will surely satisfy your hunger at lunch or dinner time as well.

In the store, I misremembered the contents of our refrigerator and I can immediately say: yes, the recipe also works with a bag of dry yeast. I let the dough rise just a little longer, about an hour.

“ The cabbage filling is really tasty and juicy.

Instead of bacon, I prepared the Muru that comes on top with sunflower seeds, oat flakes and tofu chopped into very small pieces, fried until crispy and brown in a pan and seasoned with salt and chili oil. It worked great.

The cabbage filling is really tasty and juicy. Mushrooms, for example chanterelles, are also suitable for filling with cabbage.

Self bread dough is easy, as it only requires mixing. The dough should remain slightly loose. Oatmeal adds texture.

The risen dough is poured onto a tray and the fillings are spooned on top. Let the bread rise again before baking. Halfway through baking, add some salty seed crumbs to the surface.

“Good,” said the half-year-old eater as well. However, he appreciated the soft edges of the bread the most.