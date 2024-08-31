Baking | This stuffed tin bread is even good for lunch – the dough is really easy

Baking|The dough for the filled tin bread only requires mixing and the toppings are easy to change.
September begins and I claim that this stuffed tin bread is autumn’s gentlest comfort food. It is suitable as a hearty evening snack, but it will surely satisfy your hunger at lunch or dinner time as well.
In the store, I misremembered the contents of our refrigerator and I can immediately say: yes, the recipe also works with a bag of dry yeast. I let the dough rise just a little longer, about an hour.
“
The cabbage filling is really tasty and juicy.
Instead of bacon, I prepared the Muru that comes on top with sunflower seeds, oat flakes and tofu chopped into very small pieces, fried until crispy and brown in a pan and seasoned with salt and chili oil. It worked great.
The cabbage filling is really tasty and juicy. Mushrooms, for example chanterelles, are also suitable for filling with cabbage.
Self bread dough is easy, as it only requires mixing. The dough should remain slightly loose. Oatmeal adds texture.
The risen dough is poured onto a tray and the fillings are spooned on top. Let the bread rise again before baking. Halfway through baking, add some salty seed crumbs to the surface.
“Good,” said the half-year-old eater as well. However, he appreciated the soft edges of the bread the most.
Sheet bread with cabbage filling
20 pieces
Preparation time 1 hour + 25 minutes
50 g of yeast
5 dl milk at hand temperature
25 g of melted butter
1 ½ teaspoons of salt
1 tablespoon of syrup
3 dl of oatmeal
approx. 7 dl wheat flour
Filling
2 kohlrabi (approx. 400 g in total)
5 dl white cabbage in strips
2 shallots
1 tablespoon of butter
½ tsp salt
1 tablespoon fresh sage, chopped
Bacon crumble
150 g of bacon
½ dl of oatmeal
½ dl sunflower seeds
Work steps
1. Dissolve the yeast in lukewarm milk. Melt the butter and add to the liquid with salt and syrup. Mix in the oatmeal and flour. The dough should remain loose. Let rise under a cloth for about 40 minutes.
2. Peel and cut the kohlrabi into matchstick-thick sticks. Shred the cabbage. Peel and chop the onions. Fry cabbage and onion in butter in a pan for 5–7 minutes. Season with salt and add sage.
3. Pour the dough onto the baking paper on the tray. Smooth the surface with floured hands. Spoon the cabbage mixture casually over the dough. Let the bread rise for another 20 minutes.
4. Dice the bacon. Fry it in a pan until crispy. Mix in the oatmeal and seeds. Take the pan off the stove.
5. Bake the bread in a 200-degree oven for 15 minutes. Carefully remove the tray from the oven. Increase the oven temperature to 225 degrees. Sprinkle the bacon crumble on the surface of the bread in an even layer. Continue baking for another 10 minutes or so. Let cool for a while before serving.
Recipe: Raisa Laine / Gloria’s Food & Wine
#Baking #stuffed #tin #bread #good #lunch #dough #easy
Leave a Reply