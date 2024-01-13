Baking | This carrot cake is made from a few basic ingredients and stays juicy for a long time

Tasty carrot cake stays juicy for a long time.

Easy and a delicious guest reserve or coffee cake is made from ingredients that can already be found in the kitchen cupboards: all you need is carrots, wheat flour, sugar, egg, olive oil, baking powder and baking soda, cinnamon and margarine. Another advantage of this carrot cake is that it stays juicy for a long time, because it uses olive oil.

The strong-tasting oil works with carrots, writes the creator of the recipe Raisa Laine.

A cake the surface can be further crisped by lining the pan with cinnamon and sugar. Ricotta cheese may not be available ready-made and it is not necessary, but when whipped it completes the treat wonderfully.