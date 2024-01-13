Baking | This carrot cake is made from a few basic ingredients and stays juicy for a long time

Tasty carrot cake stays juicy for a long time.
Easy and a delicious guest reserve or coffee cake is made from ingredients that can already be found in the kitchen cupboards: all you need is carrots, wheat flour, sugar, egg, olive oil, baking powder and baking soda, cinnamon and margarine. Another advantage of this carrot cake is that it stays juicy for a long time, because it uses olive oil.
The strong-tasting oil works with carrots, writes the creator of the recipe Raisa Laine.
A cake the surface can be further crisped by lining the pan with cinnamon and sugar. Ricotta cheese may not be available ready-made and it is not necessary, but when whipped it completes the treat wonderfully.
Carrot and olive oil cake
12 pieces
Preparation time 15 minutes + cooking 1 hour
3-4 carrots (approx. 3.5 dl finely grated)
3 eggs
2.5 dl of sugar
3.5 dl wheat flour
1 teaspoon of soda
1 teaspoon of baking powder
1.5 dl olive oil
Into the pan and onto the surface
2 tablespoons of butter or margarine in the pan
3 tablespoons extra fine sugar
1 tablespoon of cinnamon
(Plus ricotta cheese)
1. Grease a rectangular bread pan (capacity approx. 1.2 l). Combine sugar and cinnamon, and sprinkle approx. 2/3 of the mixture into the pan. Save the rest of the cinnamon sugar for finishing.
2. Peel and grate the carrots into a fine grater.
3. Beat room temperature eggs and sugar until foamy. Combine the dry ingredients. Fold the flour mixture, olive oil and grated carrot into the dough. Pour the dough into the pan and smooth the surface. Cook in a 175-degree oven for 50-60 minutes. Let the cake cool for a while in the pan before inverting.
4. Sprinkle the rest of the cinnamon sugar on top of the cake. If you like, serve lightly whipped ricotta with the cake.
Recipe: Raisa Laine
