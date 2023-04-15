Baking | These delicious rolls stay soft for several days

Rye heart rolls do not lose their freshness right away.

Bread and the rolls are at their best fresh from the oven. It’s also nice if the baked goods you make yourself stay good a little longer.

The recipe archive of Helsingin Sanomat has a practical and delicious recipe for heart rolls that you should try. In the instructions, the rolls are raised and baked during the same day. Preparing the dough is easy, as it is just mixed quickly in a bowl.

Recipe created by Kaisa Johansson writes in the instructions that the malt and rye flour contained in the rolls keep them juicy for several days.

The amount of salt in the instructions is fair and you can change it to suit yourself. However, there will also be a lot of flour in the dough, which is worth noting.

Soft rye heart rolls

about 12 pcs

Preparation time about 45 minutes + rising

5 dl of water

25 g fresh yeast

3 tablespoons of syrup

½ dl mammima malt

5 dl rye flour

about 6 dl wheat flour

2 teaspoons of salt

■ Start preparing the dough by mixing together water, yeast, syrup, mammi malt and rye flour. Let the mixture brew for 15 minutes so that the rye flour and malts have time to swell.

■ Add salt and wheat flour and knead into a soft and elastic dough.

■ Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured table and cut it into about 12 pieces.

■ Roll the pieces into rounds. Use a knife to make an incision of about 2 cm in the upper edge of each ball. Press the piece lower and shape the opposite edge of the cut into a little bit to create a heart-shaped bun.

■ Place the rolls on baking paper on a tray and cover with a cloth. Make the rolls double in size.

■ Bake the rolls at 225 degrees for about 15 minutes or until they are nicely colored.

Recipe: Kaisa Johansson