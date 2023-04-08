Baking | The Turku restaurant’s annealed chocolate cake melts in your mouth: Here is its easy recipe

Turku’s restaurant Tintå’s wonderfully sticky and rich chocolate cake is vegan.

Tintå’s chocolate cake

12 pieces

Preparation time 50 minutes

225 g dark chocolate (dairy-free)

175 g baking margarine (dairy-free)

3 dl sugar

3 dl chickpea flour

2 ¼ dl vanilla flavored soy milk

2 dl cocoa powder (dark)

¼ teaspoon baking soda

■ Cut a piece of baking paper suitable for the bottom of a springform pan (Ø 26 cm). Grease the edges carefully.

■ Chop the chocolate and margarine into a saucepan. Melt over low heat while stirring until the ingredients are just melted. Mix until smooth.

■ Take the pot off the stove and add the sugar.

■ Beat the chickpea flour and soy milk together in a bowl with a mixer. Add to the chocolate mixture.

■ Sift the cocoa powder and baking soda into the dough. Stir the ingredients, avoid unnecessary beating.

■ Pour the dough into the pan and smooth the surface. Bake at 150 degrees for 35-40 minutes or until a crust has formed on the surface of the cake and the dough does not stick when shaken.

■ Let the cake rest for a while before removing it from the pan onto a plate.

■ Cool the cake before serving.

Also remember these:

1. Do not beat the dough so that the cake does not sag during baking.

2. Cool the cake properly before serving, and its gooey interior will be at its best.

The recipe has been published in Gloria’s food & wine magazine.