Baking | The magic pancake is an incredible treat

The magic pancake forms three tasty layers in the oven. It is suitable for Father’s Day coffees or any time when something really good is needed.

Here is a particularly charming pastry. It is cotton-soft, has a mild taste and a casually simple appearance.

The delicacy that originally came from France has become popular, as there are plenty of similar recipes on the internet.

Similar There are many instructions for a magic pancake, for example under the name “magic custard cake”. The magic pan may have gotten its name from the fact that a somewhat miraculous thing happens in the oven during baking: after a long cooking time, three different layers separate from the vell-like dough: a pan-like bottom layer, a soft middle cream and a fluffy sponge cake-like layer. In addition to the long baking time, the low baking temperature affects the success.

Ingredients is not very much, but there are a lot more steps than in a regular pancake. It is good to follow the instructions carefully, but the effort is worth it.

The delicacy can be served in portions, which are finished with whipped cream and thinly drained jam.

Magic shield

16 pieces

Preparation time 15 minutes + cooking 45-50 minutes

100 g of butter

5 dl of milk

4 chicken eggs

½ tsp white vinegar

2 ½ dl powdered sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla sugar

2 dl wheat flour

1. Preheat the oven to 175 degrees. Place baking paper inside a square (20 x 20 cm) pan.

2. Melt and cool the butter. Heat the milk to hand-warm.

3. Separate the whites and yolks. Beat the egg whites with the vinegar until stiff peaks form.

4. Beat the egg yolks and powdered sugar to a light foam.

5. Whisk in the melted butter and vanilla sugar. Add the flour and mix. Gradually whisk the milk into the batter.

6. Raise, i.e. finally fold the egg white foam carefully into the dough so that there are no lumps in the dough, but the foam floats on the surface.

7. Pour the dough into the pan. Bake on the lower level of the oven for 45-50 minutes. If the surface browns too much, cover it with foil.

8. Allow to cool in the refrigerator. Cut the magic pan into squares and serve, for example, with whipped cream and jam.

Recipe: Riikka Kaila