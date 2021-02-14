Baking The bun can be made into a wonderful giant cake – The easy-to-create delicacy crowns the coffee table

Instead of counting buns, you can also roll a plush counting bun cake. Decorating is easily done with small toys, if any can be found in the home.

Dissolve the yeast in hand-warm milk. Add egg, sugar, salt and cardamom. Start the flour into the dough. If you wish, you can replace wheat flour or part of it with spelled flour for baking (eg semi-coarse Sunspelt). More can be added at the end of formatting.

Raise the dough for half an hour in a warm place under a baking sheet.

Pour the batter onto a floured table and knead the air out. Divide the dough into two parts. Roll the loaf from the other part and place it in a greased loose-bottomed cake pan, 20 to 22 cm in diameter.

Double under the baking sheet.

Grease with beaten egg. Bake on the bottom of the oven at 180 degrees for about 30 minutes.

Cut the cooled bun into four parts. Put the base on the cake tin and spread the jam on it. Whip the cream to a froth and spread it over the jam. Lift the next bun plate over the toppings and apply a layer of toppings. Finally, put the hat on and decorate the surface with icing sugar.