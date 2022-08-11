Cooking & EatingDuring hot summer days, almost all of us like to sit outside for a long time. And if you can also eat pizza, it is immediately extra cozy. You can find many different outdoor pizza ovens on the internet, but which one should you have?

To start with, a pizza oven must be properly warmed up, says Stefan Tibben of Italyplein.nl, a site with tips and tricks for baking pizza. ,, The electric oven in your kitchen is between 260 and 280 degrees, which is just on the low side for a pizza. Ideally you want to be above 300 to 350 degrees, then you bake the best pizza.”

“Also consider whether you want to burn wood, coal or even gas,” says Jerry van Es of comparison platform Top-X. “Most outdoor pizza ovens are wood-fired models. It is not so much that one method is better than the other, but for the pizza baker who wants to bake just as quickly without too much preparation, a model that works on the basis of wood firing is recommended.”

Also a possibility: open fire. Barbecue king Julius Jaspers regularly lights the barbecue to bake a pizza. “I use ash or beech wood for wood burning, which produces less smoke,” he says. See also First case of Omicron detected in Beijing less than three weeks before the JJ. OO. of winter

Which pizza oven is suitable depends on the baker

“The supply of pizza ovens has increased enormously in recent months,” says Tibben. According to him, which one you should buy depends on what kind of pizza maker you are. “There is a difference between the classic brick ovens and pizza ovens made of stainless steel. Brick ovens are generally quite heavy, you put them in the garden once and usually leave them for the rest of their working life.” The classic ovens also have to preheat a little longer, but also stay warm for a long time afterwards. ,,If you love to split some wood on Saturday, light your fire and you are busy for a while, then such a brick oven is great fun and nice. A brick oven is especially suitable for larger groups.”



Quote

The stainless steel ovens heat up faster, but will also cool down faster Stefan Tibben, Italiaplein.nl

According to Tibben, stainless steel ovens come in all shapes and sizes. You can even take them to the campsite. Stainless steel ovens can also withstand the weather a little better, which you can basically leave outside all seasons. Brick kilns will eventually develop cracks. The stainless steel ovens heat up faster, but they will also cool down faster. Such a stainless steel oven is perfect for a family setting or when some friends come over for dinner.”

Which brand of pizza oven is good?

“In terms of brand, I recommend Alfa Pizza”, says Jaspers. According to Tibben, Ooni ovens are also a good choice. “They sell ovens that allow you to vary the heat source, so gas, wood or charcoal. You also have Roccbox, which is somewhat in the same segment. Gozney is also a brand that is very good next to the other two.”

Top 3 best quality according to comparison website Top-X

1. Niko design Pizza oven

Price: approximately 985 euros

Important plus: very little smoke development

2. Ooni Pro

Price: approximately 556 euros

Important plus: quickly up to temperature

3. ZiiPa Slate Pizza Oven

Price: approximately 315 euros

Important plus: very compact

Top 3 best price according to comparison website Top-X

1. Bighorn pizza pellet oven (for outdoor use)

Price July: approximately 170 euros

Important plus: bakes very quickly

2. Burnhard Pizza Oven (outdoor)

Price July: approximately 270 euros

Important plus: handy temperature indicator

3. MaxxGarden pizza smoker barbecue

Price July: approximately 220 euros

Important plus: is firmly put together

Watch out for lousy quality models

“On Marktplaats you see a lot of pizza ovens from China”, Tibben notes. “These are generally very cheap, but of lower quality than the better-known brands.” According to Van Es, there is nothing automatically wrong with a budget model. ,,But it generally pays off to opt for the simplest model, without too many applications, functions and accessories. For budget models, it generally applies that the more crazy gadgets or applications, the more things can break (quickly).





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.