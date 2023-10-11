Baking | One easy dough that makes the best rolls and the perfect bread – This is how you get a sour root-like taste

You can bake the world’s best breakfast rolls or succulent tomato focaccia from the overnight dough. The secret to the cottony texture of Japanese milk bread is in the predough.
The night the bun dough that rises above is for many. The preparation is easy and simple: Just mix the ingredients in a bowl and let them set in the fridge. You can get wonderful flavors in the buns by varying the dough liquid and flour, or by adding nuts and seeds to the dough. Strong hazelnuts or pecans taste great in a bun.
The buns get a sour root-like taste when buttermilk is used in the dough and one deciliter of wheat flour is replaced with rye flour. Leftovers from a softened vegetable puree mixture are also wonderfully suitable as a dough liquid.
The amount of flour in the recipes is indicative. If you use something other than water as a liquid, you can reduce the amount of flour by ½ to 1 deciliter, for example.
Bread roll dough can and must remain looser than usual bun dough. This way, the rolls become wonderfully tough and at the same time soft. The shape of the bun doesn’t matter so much, so forget about rolling. The best end result comes when you don’t roll the risen dough into balls, but tear loose pieces from the dough ball onto the baking sheet.
The water vapor makes the crust of the bun crispy. This is simple with a steam oven, but you can get the same result when you place a bucket of water on the bottom of the oven to steam.
Overnight rolls
8–9 pieces
Preparation time 8–12 hours + baking 25 minutes
4 dl cold water, buttermilk or milk
2 teaspoons dry yeast
2 teaspoons of salt
2 teaspoons of sugar
7 dl semi-coarse wheat flour
1 dl crushed nuts and/or seeds
1. Mix all the dough ingredients in a bowl into a smooth, loose dough. There is no need to knead the dough.
2. Cover the bowl with a suitable plate or cover the bowl with cling film. Place in the refrigerator for 8–12 hours.
3. Lift 8–9 balls of the dough onto baking paper on a baking sheet. Sprinkle some flour on the pieces of dough. Cover with a baking sheet and let rise for 30 minutes.
4. Heat the oven to 225 degrees. Bake the rolls on the middle level of the oven for about 20 minutes.
About the same the bun dough makes insanely juicy and moist focaccia that can be baked in an oven dish.
Focaccia baked in buttermilk, kefir or fat-free yogurt has a nice sour taste. It is essential to quickly add olive oil to the dough, the pan and on top of the bread to be fried. The oil makes the edges and bottom crispy.
When the bread is taken out of the oven, the cherry tomatoes are smeared with dijon mustard mixed oil.
It sharpens the taste.
Tomato focaccia
about 12 pieces
Preparation time 1 hour + dough making 8–12 hours
1 serving of dough for overnight rolls
4 tablespoons of olive oil
5 tablespoons of oil
2 tablespoons whole grain dijon mustard
200 g of different colored cherry tomatoes
2 tablespoons chopped fresh or 2 teaspoons dried oregano
finger salt
1. Prepare the dough overnight according to the instructions for the bun dough. Add oil to the dough. Place in the refrigerator for 8–12 hours.
2. Grease the sides and bottom of a baking dish (20 cm x 30 cm) with 2 tablespoons of oil. Pour the batter into the pan. Cover with a cloth and let rise for 30 minutes.
3. Rinse the cherry tomatoes. Mix 2 tablespoons of oil with mustard in a pan.
4. Use your fingers to briskly press indentations into the dough. Lubricate the surface with the remaining oil. Spread the cherry tomatoes on top. Sprinkle with oregano and a generous pinch of finger salt.
5. Cook at 225 degrees on the middle level of the oven for 25-30 minutes until the edges of the bread are golden brown. Drizzle mustard oil over the surface of the bread.
The secret of the fluffy structure is in the pasty pre-dough cooked from flour and water.
If somea believes, many are now baking Japanese milk bread.
As the name suggests, milk is used as the dough liquid, which gives the bread a mild taste. The secret of the fluffy structure is in the pasty pre-dough cooked from flour and water. Glazed starch binds the liquid, giving the bread an elastic and spongy structure.
Rolling the raised sheet of dough also fluffs up the structure, making the bread airy. What makes milk bread great is that the bread is good and tastes fresh even after a couple of days, even longer.
Japanese milk bread
12 pieces
Preparation time 45 minutes + rising 2 hours 45 minutes
Tangzhong pre-dough:
1 dl of water
1 dl of milk
1/2 dl wheat flour
Dough:
3 dl of milk
1 large egg
3 teaspoons dry yeast
1 tablespoon of sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
about 8 dl semi-coarse wheat flour
50 g of soft butter
For lubrication: 1 egg
1. Prepare the pre-dough. Measure water, milk and flour into a pot. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring with a whisk, for a couple of minutes until the batter thickens. Pour the pre-dough into the dough bowl and let it rise for 1 hour.
2. Heat the milk to +42 degrees. Pour the milk into the pre-dough. Add room temperature egg, dry yeast, sugar and salt. Mix until smooth. Add flour and soft butter to the dough. Knead the dough for 5 minutes. Cover the dough bowl with a baking cloth and let it rise for 1 hour.
3. Sprinkle the table generously with flour. Pour the dough onto the table, and pat the dough into a rectangular plate a couple of centimeters thick. Roll the sheet into a roll, and cut into 6 parts.
4. Line a round cake pan (diameter 24 cm) with baking paper. Place the dough pieces on the sides of the pan with the seam side down. Raise under a cloth for 45 minutes.
5. Brush the dough pieces with egg. Cook at 200 degrees in the oven on the middle level for 25-30 minutes until the bread is nicely brown. Let the bread cool for at least an hour and remove from the pan. Enjoy, for example, with cherry jam and white cottage cheese.
