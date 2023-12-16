Baking | Jouluitieri is a spicier version of the classic dry cake

Here's a wonderful alternative for a Christmas food gift or holiday coffee treat.

Tiger cake is one of the most loved dry cakes. If you're looking for an alternative to date cakes for Christmas, here could be one: In the recipe archive of Helsingin Sanomat, you can find a fun recipe for making a classic tiger cake suitable for Christmas. Food supplier Sanna Kekäläinen A delicacy named Jouluitieri would work well as a food gift.

It differs from the traditional tiger cake with its Christmas spices. If you wish, you can also frost the cake with chocolate. Mandarins should be washed carefully before grating the peels.

The Christmas Tiger

about 12 pieces

Preparation time 20 minutes + 50 minutes for frying

200 g room temperature butter

2 ½ dl sugar

3 large eggs

3 dl wheat flour

2 teaspoons of baking powder

2 teaspoons of vanilla sugar

1 tablespoon of grated tangerine peel

2 tablespoons mandarin juice

For dark stripes

2 tablespoons of dark cocoa powder

3 teaspoons gingerbread spice

½ dl whipped cream

1. Whip room temperature butter and sugar. Add the eggs one by one, beating well. Mix baking powder and vanilla sugar into the wheat flour. Add the flour mixture to the dough and mix until smooth.

2. Take a third of the dough separately in a bowl. Mix cocoa, gingerbread spice and cream into it. Season the light dough with tangerine peel and juice.

3. Spread half of the light dough in a coated pan (capacity approx. 1.5 l). Spoon the dark batter into the pan. Add the rest of the light dough on top.

4. Bake at 175 degrees on the lowest level of the oven for about 50 minutes. Let the cake cool for about 15 minutes. Invert the cake, but leave the pan on while it cools to keep the moisture in the cake. If desired, frost the cake with melted chocolate.

Recipe: Sanna Kekäläinen