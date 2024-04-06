Baking | Beetroot bread in tin can be on the plate in an hour

The surface of the bread is sprinkled with finger salt and fresh rosemary.

Beetroot sheet bread somewhat similar to Italian focaccia, but beetroot and rye flour bring a new flavor to the bread.

The colorful HS archival recipe is crowned by finally pressing holes in the dough with your finger, pouring olive oil on top and sprinkling the surface with finger salt and fresh rosemary.

Beetroot sheet bread

1 sheet pan

preparation time: about 1 h

2 medium-sized beetroots (about 2 dl ready grated)

5 dl of hand-warm water

25 g fresh yeast

2 tablespoons of cold-pressed olive oil

1 tablespoon light syrup

2 teaspoons of salt

1 dl of oatmeal

1 dl rye flour

about 8 dl wheat flour

To the surface

about ¼ dl of cold-pressed olive oil

a few sprigs of fresh rosemary

finger salt

1. Peel and grate the beets into a fine grater. Dissolve the yeast in lukewarm water. Add grated beetroot, olive oil, syrup and salt. Mix oatmeal and rye flour and wheat flour into the liquid. Mix into a smooth, loose dough.

2. With oiled hands, spread the dough on a deep baking sheet on baking paper. Let rise to double.

3. Heat the oven to 225 degrees. Press indentations on the surface of the dough with your finger and pour olive oil on top. Sprinkle finger salt and fresh rosemary on top.

4. Bake on the middle level of the oven for about 15–20 minutes.

Recipe: Elina Innanen