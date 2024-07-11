Baking | An intoxicatingly good mud cake can easily be made even at a cottage

Baking|The sticky mud cake turns blond in summer and gets flecks of strawberries.

White chocolatethe combination of vanilla and fresh strawberries is intoxicatingly good.

In the summer version of mud cake, you should be careful when baking: the cake is ready when the edges of the cake are cooked, but the center is still sticky.

The cake also works well in cottage conditions, because you don’t need an electric mixer.

Strawberry sticky cake

10 will return

manufacturing time: 1.5 h

2 eggs

100 g of white chocolate

100 g of butter

1 1/2 dl sugar

1 dl wheat flour

1 dl almond powder

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla bean from the grinder

a handful of strawberries

In addition

powdered sugar

whipped cream and strawberries

Use room temperature eggs for baking. Preheat the oven to 175 degrees. Chop the chocolate with a knife. Melt the butter in a saucepan. Take the pot off the stove, add the chocolate chips to the butter and stir until the chocolate melts. Allow the mixture to cool to room temperature. Line a springform pan (Ø 20 cm) with baking paper. Beat the eggs to break the texture. Mix the sugar, wheat flour, almond powder and vanilla with the eggs. Mix the melted butter-chocolate mixture into the dough. Pour the batter into the pan. Peel and cut the strawberries and put them on the surface of the dough. Bake on the bottom shelf of the oven for about 25 minutes or until the edges of the cake are cooked but the center is still gooey. Let the cake cool to room temperature. Sieve powdered sugar on top. Serve as is or with whipped cream and fresh strawberries.

Recipe: Sanna Kekäläinen / Glorian Ruoka & Viini