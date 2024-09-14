Baking | An easy four-ingredient bun dough is simply mixed in a bowl and left to rise overnight

Baking|Fresh rolls for the weekend breakfast table or on the side of soup are created quickly when you make the dough the night before.
Sometimes it’s absolutely wonderful to bring self-baked rolls to the table. It is also nice if you can bake with few ingredients and the recipe is easy.
With this recipe, the dough is mixed the night before and left at room temperature overnight. The dough is not kneaded, which makes baking easier and faster. At their best, they are absolutely fresh, still warm.
Overnight rolls
12 rolls
Preparation time 10 minutes + rising and baking 13 hours
1 teaspoon dry yeast
2 teaspoons fine sea salt
9 ½ dl wheat flour
4½ dl water at room temperature
In addition
wheat flour for baking
1. Mix the yeast and salt into the flour. Add water and quickly mix into a dough. The dough should remain quite loose.
2. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let the dough rise at room temperature for at least 12 hours.
3. Flour the baking tray well and pour the dough on top. Divide the dough into 12 pieces and work into rolls by turning the edges of the piece towards the center a few times. The rolls do not have to be round.
4. Place the rolls flour side up on two baking sheets. Let rise under a cloth for about 30 minutes. Cook in the oven at 225 degrees for about 15-17 minutes.
Instruction: Raisa Laine/Gloria’s food and wine
#Baking #easy #fouringredient #bun #dough #simply #mixed #bowl #left #rise #overnight
Leave a Reply