Baking | An easy four-ingredient bun dough is simply mixed in a bowl and left to rise overnight

Overnight rolls

12 rolls

Preparation time 10 minutes + rising and baking 13 hours

1 teaspoon dry yeast

2 teaspoons fine sea salt

9 ½ dl wheat flour

4½ dl water at room temperature

In addition

wheat flour for baking

1. Mix the yeast and salt into the flour. Add water and quickly mix into a dough. The dough should remain quite loose.

2. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let the dough rise at room temperature for at least 12 hours.

3. Flour the baking tray well and pour the dough on top. Divide the dough into 12 pieces and work into rolls by turning the edges of the piece towards the center a few times. The rolls do not have to be round.

4. Place the rolls flour side up on two baking sheets. Let rise under a cloth for about 30 minutes. Cook in the oven at 225 degrees for about 15-17 minutes.

Instruction: Raisa Laine/Gloria’s food and wine