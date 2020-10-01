Upgrade
Baking A teacher from Pori makes so delicious bread in his home oven that there are customers up to the queue: “It may be good that you don’t even get this every day and everywhere”

October 1, 2020
Ari de Carvalho, a teacher from Pori, bakes every weekend. The satin made in the home oven is so small that the breads are simply torn from the hands.

Gentle and the patient Samba, the hard and slightly rough Frank, and their descendant Neo. It has a Pori resident Ari de Carvalhon credit friends.

While Samba, Frank, and Neo are personal and at times a little surprising, they’re not people, not even lives. They are the roots of bread that inhabit de Carvalho’s kitchen shelf and even go on a journey, as they cannot be left unattended for a long time.

