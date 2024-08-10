Baking|A cake combining blueberry and nectarine is a great treat.

If can manage to go to the nearby forest to pick blueberries even for a Moomin mug, they are already enough for a tasty gig cake. There will also be nectarines in the filling.

This recipe differs from traditional blueberry baking in terms of its technique, among other things, and the end result is really juicy.

As the name suggests, this pie is assembled in a different order than usual: In this recipe, the dough is poured over the fillings. When the cake is cooked and cooled, it is turned upside down. The delicacy gets a wonderful finish from basil oil.