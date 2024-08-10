Baking | A Moomin cup of blueberries is enough for this juicy pastry

Baking|A cake combining blueberry and nectarine is a great treat.
If can manage to go to the nearby forest to pick blueberries even for a Moomin mug, they are already enough for a tasty gig cake. There will also be nectarines in the filling.
This recipe differs from traditional blueberry baking in terms of its technique, among other things, and the end result is really juicy.
As the name suggests, this pie is assembled in a different order than usual: In this recipe, the dough is poured over the fillings. When the cake is cooked and cooled, it is turned upside down. The delicacy gets a wonderful finish from basil oil.
Blueberry-nectarine gig
8–10 pieces
Preparation time 60 minutes
4 nectarines
1 dl brown sugar
25 g of butter
Dough
75 g soft butter
1 dl sugar
2 eggs
3 dl wheat flour
1 teaspoon of baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
2 dl blueberries
1 dl coffee creamer
In addition
2 dl blueberries
Basil oil
1 dl olive oil
1/2 pot of basil
1 tablespoon of honey
1. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Cover the bottom of the pan with baking paper (Ø approx. 25 cm). Cut the nectarines into quarters and remove the stones. Place the blocks in the pan. Sprinkle sugar and butter on top. Cook in the oven for 15 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, make the dough. Cream the butter and sugar. Beat in the eggs one by one. Combine the flour, baking powder and salt together. Chop the basil. Add the flour mixture, basil, blueberries and cream to the dough and mix until smooth. Spread the batter over the cooked nectarines in the pan. Lower the oven temperature to 175 degrees and cook the cake for 35-40 minutes.
3. Let the cake cool for about 15-20 minutes. Place the serving plate on top of the pan and roll the cake upside down onto the plate.
4. Put the basil oil ingredients in the bowl of a stick blender and puree until smooth.
5. Sprinkle blueberries and sprinkle basil oil on the cake or serve the oil separately.
Instruction: Raisa Laine
