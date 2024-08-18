Baking | A modest-looking cake that is really juicy

Baking|The juicy zucchini cake can be cooked in the oven for a long time. The end result resembles the popular olive oil cake.

I got it a courgette of great size from my colleague, which inspired me to try my old favorite zucchini cake.

I have baked many kinds of cakes from zucchini, but I think the lemon versions are above the others. While the lemon freshens the cake, the zucchini makes it juicy.

Part of the juiciness comes from the oil used as fat. I used regular canola oil for this cake, but mild olive oil would work just as well lemon olive oil cake in the manner of.

The end result is like an olive oil cake: freshly baked, crispy on the surface and moist and juicy inside. If the cake is stored at room temperature under the hood, the surface loses its crispiness, but in return you get an even more succulent cake, where the lemon flavor is even more intense.

“ The cake with juicy ingredients can be cooked in the oven for a long time.

Over here the cake requires about 4 dl of grated zucchini, i.e. the amount of a small zucchini. From a large zucchini, you should grate the same amount near the base if you want to avoid the seeds. The grater should be coarse, in which case it gradually releases its moisture to the cake during baking and even after.

The cake with juicy ingredients can be cooked in the oven for a long time. That’s why it’s good to bake the cake on the lowest shelf level of the oven, where it will be ready without fear of the surface becoming scratched. If the surface still seems to darken prematurely, you can protect the cake with a piece of baking paper.

Since the moisture content of the grated zucchini varies, the last ten minutes of the baking time ensure that the cake is definitely cooked. During that time, however, you can turn off the oven if you wish and let the cake cook in the residual heat until the end. There is almost no fear of the cake drying out.