Baki and the fierce battles proposed by the series will inspire a new mobile game, which will bear the official name Baki: King of Souls. The debut of the title in Japan is set for the course of 2022, and like many other mobages, it will be a free-to-play.

This, however, is just one of the various projects in the pipeline to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of the series, and will feature characters that have appeared both in Baki that in Baki Hanma, the anime currently available to stream on Netflix. For Baki: King of Souls a dedicated Twitter account, which will not only have the task of sharing development updates, but will also gradually reveal the various characters that will be proposed in the game.

Its predecessor was Baki the Grappler: Ultimate Championship, a title released in Japan in 2017, again for mobile devices.

Wouldn’t it have been better to aim for something big for consoles? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Source: Dengeki Street Siliconera