However, unlike the one inspired by Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo and Donatello, it will not be so expensive. In reality, it is something that any player can do within this fun and very complete fighting game.

What does the collaboration between Street Fighter 6 and Baki Hanma? What happens is that Capcom provides instructions to players so that, with the character editor included in the game, they can create versions of their characters. Baki Hanma.

These serve to recreate Baki himself as well as Hanayama, his yakuza ally. The information to create both combatants is in the website of the game and the news was shared by the company through Twitter.

Fountain: Capcom.

It is clear that this content of Baki Hanma in Street Fighter 6 It is part of the promotion of the newest season of this anime and the 30th anniversary of the manga. The only ‘bad’ point about Capcom’s announcement is that the instructions… are in Japanese!

Yes, a list of what needs to be done appears but in the form of an image, so Google Translate cannot be used. So we will have to wait for it to be available in English or other languages.

It is also possible that a fan of Baki Hanma or of Street Fighter 6 With knowledge of Japanese, decide to translate it on your own.

Obviously, Baki’s adventures are something very consistent with the series. Street Fighter. Especially because they both handle the concept of fights.

With the arrival of the sixth installment of this Capcom game, it is possible that more collaborations with other franchises are on the way and just need to be revealed.

