He shared these through his Twitter account, @enako_cos, and can be seen taking various poses that fans who read the original manga or watched the anime will easily recognize. It is an acceptable recreation.

These photos are just some of those that are available, since the rest comes in a book that is a tribute to the series of Baki and Baki Hanma entirely.

That is, it is not only focused on the most recent animated adaptation by TMS Entertainment for Netflix but also on the original manga by Keisuke Itagaki.

Regarding his participation, Enako made some comments. The first thing she said is that she loves the series and that encouraged her to participate.

He then revealed that the team in charge came to him with some ideas of what kind of scenes would be fun to recreate. Enako emphasized that they created what they wanted to do.

Likewise, he highlighted ‘I think people who like Baki and I will be surprised by the many scenes we created’.

Enako finished by saying ‘I’m sure you’ll find your favorite photo!’. It is to be imagined that this will be the case and his contribution to the series of Baki Hanma gives a lot to talk about.

Baki Hanma as such it is only a part of Itagaki’s work. It is the third installment of Baki and is also known as Son of Ogre (Son of Ogre).

This began publication in Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in December 2005 and ended in August 2012.

In the end it accumulated 37 volumes and includes several stories. Currently the series is still continuing with subsequent installments, so there is a lot of material to make anime in the future.

