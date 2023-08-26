‘Baki Hanma’, anime based on the manga ‘Baki the grappler’ —written and illustrated by Keisuke Itagaki—, premiered part 2 of its second season, which was released on July 26 this year with 13 episodes. In this new installment, Baki must face the caveman Pickle in order to defeat him and have the expected combat against Yujiro Hanma, his father.

Therefore, if you want to find out all the details about this release, do not miss this note, in which we leave you all the information about this second part of season 2 of ‘Baki Hanma’.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Baki Hanma’, season 2 on Netflix: when does it premiere and where to SEE ONLINE in Latin Spanish?

When to watch ‘Baki Hanma’ season 2 part 2?

The second part of season 2 of the anime is available from the Thursday August 24, 2023 and it will fulfill the wishes of all the fans, who wanted to see more about the adventures of Baki, a martial arts fighter. This new installment will cover the third part of the ‘Baki the grappler’ manga.

Where to watch ‘Baki Hanma’ season 2 part 2?

The complete season 2 of the anime, as well as its first installment, can be seen, exclusively, through the platform of Netflix. In fact, its success in our country is so great that ranks second in the top 10 most watched series currently. In addition to the two seasons of ‘Baki Hanma’, on the aforementioned page you can also find the 3 parts of its prequel, ‘Baki’, which have 13 episodes each.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Baki’, chronological order: find out how to watch the anime the right way and what each arc is about

How many chapters does the second season of ‘Baki Hanma’ have?

As we previously mentioned, the first part of the second season had 13 episodes, while for this part 2, 14 more were released, making a total of 27 episodes.

In the second season of ‘Baki Hanma’, Baki will have an expected confrontation against his father, Yujiro. Photo: Netflix

What is the second season of ‘Baki Hanma’ about?

“The story begins when the caveman Pickle, who has been sleeping in the bowels of the Earth since the time of the dinosaurs, comes back to life in the present day. As he is used to killing dinosaurs much larger than himself with his bare hands and eating them after him, he is a warrior with unmatched combat skills. Will Baki be able to defeat Pickle and finally reach the final fight against his father, Yujiro Hanma? ”, Indicates the official synopsis released in the presentation of season 2 of ‘Baki Hanma’.

#Baki #Hanma #season #part #installment #anime