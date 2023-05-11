TMS extension And Netflix have shared the official trailer for BAKI HANMA season 2the upcoming anime based on the popular martial arts manga by Keisuke Itagaki, “Hanma Baki – Son of Ogres” — unpublished in Italy. In the trailer the date is announced, as well as some scenes from the new series of episodes are previewed and allows us to listen to a preview of the new opening. The worldwide debut is set for next July 26th on Netflix with the saga called “Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga” which will cover the first cour. The second will be available instead from August 24th and will be named “The Father VS Son Saga”.

In this new season we will find Takeshi Kusao in the role of Picklea primitive man awakened to the present day, while Nobuo Tobita it will be there Dr. Albert Payne, a scientist responsible for bringing him back to life. The new opening is “The beast” sung by Wagakki Bandwhile the new ending will be “WILDER” of the USTART. Let’s enjoy the new trailer below, remembering that the release of the first part of BAKI HANMA season 2 is set for July 26 also in Italy.

BAKI HANMA Season 2 – Official Trailer

