













Baki Hanma reveals trailer with scenes of the expected duel between father and son









The first episodes of the second season of baki hanma will adapt the fight between father and son. The advance also allows us to know the closing theme of BE: FIRST that is titled “Salvia”.

baki hanma premiered on July 26, and the first part of the anime was titled The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga, It had twelve episodes. The second season has thirteen episodes. All available on Netflix.

baki hanma second season is the sequel to Baki, that was animated in 2018. The original installment had three parts each with thirteen episodes. In total it gathered 39 chapters.

The anime is based on the manga work titled Baki, the Grappler, which was written and illustrated by Keisuke Itagaki. The manga was published by Shōnen Champion’s Akita Shoten from 1991 to 1999. It collected 42 volumes. However, its first anime adaptation did not come until 2001.

Source: TMS Entertainment

The production of Baki Hanma:

Director: Toshiki Hirano (iczer).

Series Composer: Tatsuhiko Urahata (Monster, Hajime no Ippo, Sakura Card Captor).

Character designer: Shingo Ishikawa (Afro Samurai: Resurrection, Berserk The Golden Age Arc, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure).

The animation production company is TMS Entertainment.

The voice cast:

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Baki Hanma.

Akio Ootsuka as Yujirō Hanma.

Houchu Ootsuka as Biscuit Olive.

Kenji Nojima as Jun Guevara.

Mommy Koyama as Maria.

We recommend you: Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok – Which hero are you based on your personality?

Everything you need to know about Baki Hanma

There are six main manga series (plus spin-offs). The first installment is The Grappler (1999) and the most recent is baki michi (currently ongoing and published since 2018).

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)