The Ukrainian Luhansk Border Detachment has released a video showing the devastation in the city of Bakhmut. Ukraine has confirmed that Russian forces have continued their assault in the east of the country, in particular, on Bakhmut and nearby cities, such as Avdiivka, located about 60 km to the southwest. Bakhmut was the site of the bloodiest infantry battle in Europe since WWII. A month ago, the Ukrainian army seemed ready to abandon Bakhmut, but then decided to stay and fight to defend it, hoping to deplete and exhaust Russia's strike force.



