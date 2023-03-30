The Battle of Bakhmut is “a massacre” for Russia’s forces and Wagner’s mercenaries. Outlining the picture of the clash in the eastern Ukrainian city is General Mark Milley, head of the United States General Staff. The general focused in particular on the role of the men of Wagner, the organization led by Yevgeny Prigozhin.

BAKHMUT – “They’re conducting combat operations right now mostly in Bakhmut. It’s probably about 6,000 full-fledged mercenaries and maybe another 20 or 30,000 recruits, many of them from prisons,” Milley told the House Armed Services Committee. , along with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin – And they are taking a huge amount of casualties in the Bakhmut area. The Ukrainians are inflicting death and destruction on these men.”

Beyond the front line, Prigozhin describes a different situation. In the battle, the Ukrainian army was “practically destroyed, although the Wagner is quite battered”. “If today two powers are fighting – Ukraine with all the West on the one hand and Russia with a small number of allies on the other – then Wagner’s general battle against the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which we will win, is the greatest turning point in this war and in all of modern history”.

PRIGOZHIN – In his Telegram voice note, Prigozhin says that Wagner “destroys the foreign forces that are trying to bring Russia to its knees. This is a big turning point in the war, because only the Russian army will remain on the chessboard and all the other pieces will come removed from it. And if Wagner dies in the Bakhmut meat grinder but wins the Armed Forces of Ukraine and those connected through foreign weapons, and gives the Russian military the opportunity to go further to protect the interests of Russia, we have fulfilled the our historical role, period”.

GERMANY – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to ask for the support of the West and in particular of the USA: “The United States really understands that if they stop helping us, we will not win,” he says. Meanwhile, Kiev can count on the renewed support of Germany. Berlin has approved the allocation of military aid for Ukraine for the next ten years for 12 billion euros. The budget commission of the Bundestag has given the go-ahead for direct spending of 8 billion for the purchase of arms and other defense equipment for Ukraine, thus approving a request from the foreign and defense ministries. Another 4 billion euros will be allocated to replenish German stocks emptied by other aid to Ukraine. Since the beginning of the war, Germany has made more than 14.2 billion in aid available to Ukraine.

ZAPORIZHZHIA – The International Atomic Energy Agency works to reduce the risks of accidents at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The IAEA-brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine are focusing on a plan for a set of “basic principles” for protecting the facility, International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Grossi said , after visiting the plant: “The idea is to agree on some principles, some commitments, including that of not attacking the plant”.

According to Grossi, the negotiations are evolving and now, instead of focusing on “territorial aspects” or on the creation of a safety zone around the plant”, they are dealing with basic “ideas” of protection that can be accepted by the parties without objections. “A nuclear power plant must not be a military target and must not house equipment or weapons. This is the agreement”, he declared at the press conference, adding that he is “optimistic”, as he tries to put on the table “feasible and realistic proposals that can be accepted” by both Ukraine and Russia.

The IAEA Director-General reiterated that as there is a “significant troop build-up in the region” and there is talk of “attacks” and “counterattacks” by both sides, it is important to first establish a set of common principles to protect the plant. In this regard, he stressed that talks are underway between various UN security agencies and the military forces of Russia and Ukraine. “It is very important to agree that the plant must not be attacked under any circumstances”, he reiterated, admitting that “in general the situation has not improved: it is clear that military activity is increasing, so it is necessary to take all possible measures and precautions to prevent the plant from being attacked and protected”.