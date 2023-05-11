The Ukrainian armed forces have released a video of the assault by the Third Brigade of the Kiev army on the Russian positions deployed near Bakhmut. Reuters publishes the video and is able to confirm the location from the metal structures and greenery seen in the video which matched satellite images of the area. According to the Ukrainian armed forces the spring counter-offensive is underway and Wagner’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin also said that the Ukrainian units had started their counter-attack and were approaching Bakhmut from the flanks.





01:46