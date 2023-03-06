Evgheny Prigozhin once again denounces the failure to supply ammunition to the Wagner mercenaries deployed on Bakhmut’s front. It could be, he said in his umpteenth post against the Russian Defense Ministry, “ordinary bureaucracy or treason”. The documents for sending the ammunition loudly requested by Prigozhin were signed on February 22 and the ammunition should have arrived in Bakhmut the following day, he summarized by denouncing that most have not been sent.

A Wagner representative was denied entry to the Russian military command after he wrote of the “urgent” need for ammunition to the operation’s commander, Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov, he added. His men fear being considered as the scapegoat for a possible defeat in Ukraine. “If we take a step back we will be remembered in history as those who did the most to lose the war. And that is precisely the problem with ammunition hunger. It is not my opinion, but that of the combatants. What if the authorities Russians want to put us in the middle, accusing us of cowardice?”.