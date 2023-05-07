Prigozhin said that PMC “Wagner” fully completed the tasks of the operation in Artemovsk

The founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin said that in seven months the group had fully completed the tasks of the operation in Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). His words are quoted in Telegram– the channel of the press service of the businessman.

He noted that the goal was not to capture the city, but to “grind” units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU).

It should be noted that the operation “Bakhmut meat grinder” was designed mainly not to take the settlement of Bakhmut, but to grind the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and organize a respite for the Russian army to restore combat capability. The “Bakhmut meat grinder” has fully fulfilled its task Evgeny Prigozhin founder of PMC “Wagner”

Prigozhin said that over the seven months of the operation, the Wagnerites had lost their combat potential, including due to the “shell hunger”.

Earlier, the founder of Wagner PMC announced that on May 10, the Wagner PMC fighters would leave Artemovsk in the event of a shortage of ammunition. He stated that due to the lack of equipment, losses are growing every day, and demanded that the Russian Ministry of Defense provide more ammunition.

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, after Prigozhin’s statements, turned to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and promised that if the PMC really leaves the territory, then the military of the Chechen special forces Akhmat will come in their place. According to him, the military is already ready to advance and occupy the city, for this they will need several hours.

Kadyrov also wrote a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin asking him to instruct him to redeploy Akhmat units to Artemovsk.

Prigozhin, in turn, confirmed his readiness to transfer positions to units of the Chechen special forces. He expressed confidence that the settlement would be taken, adding that just over two square kilometers remained in Artemovsk.

Prigozhin on the further actions of PMC “Wagner”

Prigozhin said that after leaving Artemovsk, the Wagner PMC fighters would go to training camps for additional training and combat readiness.

They will be there until the disappearance of the threat to Russia and Russian citizens as part of this military operation. In the event of a threat, PMC “Wagner” will certainly immediately stand up for the defense of their homeland Evgeny Prigozhin founder of PMC “Wagner”

The founder of the Wagner PMC specified that the company’s divisions would not join the structures of the Ministry of Defense. According to him, Wagner is not a place of service, but a vocation and a team of like-minded people, so most military personnel would rather go on a well-deserved rest than move to other units.

Prigozhin said that 95 percent of Artemovsk was taken under the control of Russian forces

Prigozhin said that Artemovsk is almost completely under the control of Russian forces.

Almost 95 percent of the city's territory has been taken in Artemovsk today Evgeny Prigozhin founder of PMC "Wagner"

The founder of Wagner PMC emphasized that the remaining five percent of the territory does not play any role.

Earlier, Prigozhin said that the Russian military in Artemovsk had 2.5 kilometers left to take, after which the city would be completely under control.

According to him, the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine brings 400-600 people to Artyomovsk every day. At the same time, they lose the same amount in battles for the city.

Earlier, units of PMC “Wagner” began active operations to oust Ukrainian troops from the last western quarters of the city, which they still hold. The Ukrainian military also complained about Russian artillery attacks.