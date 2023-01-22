On the ground, according to military experts who spoke to Sky News Arabia, Moscow has come close to tightening its grip on Bakhmut, which has witnessed bloody battles during the past months, but on the other hand, the Western camp expects a counterattack by Ukraine to compensate for the losses of the past hours.

Putin tightens his fist

During the past days, the Russian army, with the help of “Wagner” forces, made progress and expansion on all the fighting fronts in the east, especially the Bakhmut and Zaporizhya axes.

To clarify the situation on the ground, the Russian military expert, Shatilov Minikaev, says, “The only solution to stop the militarization of Ukraine and the continuation of the process of Western and American support is to resolve that military operation and cut off all the roads that supply Ukraine with weapons.

Minikaev notes that the Russian army has achieved the following:

Advance towards the village of Krasnopolye, near the city of Solidar.

Control of Klychevka, a small town south of Bakhmut (eastern Ukraine).

In the Donetsk axis, Russian forces took control of the village of Dvorich in the Donetsk Republic, and the Ukrainian army suffered heavy losses.

In the Zaporozhye axis, Russia managed to control a depth of 7 kilometers and liberate several areas.

Take control of the small village of Lubkovye near the Dnipro River, southeast of Zaporizhia.

Minikaev added, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that “the delay in implementing the recent promises of Western support to Kiev is not only due to the division in NATO, but also to the decline in the stock of weapons in the stores of the West.”

And he considers that this “pushed the West to realize the seriousness of their situation now in the midst of the Russian advance, and to continue the military operation in which they tried to drain Moscow.”

And the Russian military expert confirms, “With Solidar’s recent victory, the pace of the Russian field advance will become faster than before, and the international road “H-32” will be controlled, which connects the cities of Konstantinivka, Drujkivka, Kramatorsk, and Slaviansk.

American warning

The Ukrainian military official on the Donbass front, Svyatoslav Podolak, explains during statements to “Sky News Arabia” that “Russia is desperately defending control of Bakhmut, through (Wagner), and turning the battles on the contact line entirely into a guerrilla war within cities and luring the Ukrainian forces.”

Podolak adds, “The expected Western support will turn the equation on that front, provided it is obtained quickly, before the fall of Bakhmut, which the Wagner forces are trying to besiege and cut off all roads from.”

In light of the raging battles near the strategic Bakhmut, a US official demanded that the Ukrainian army “not seek to defend the city in the east of the country, and focus more on preparing to launch a major counterattack against Russia.”

The senior official in US President Joe Biden’s administration said, “The priority given to the fighting in Bakhmut is hindering Ukraine in its primary mission of preparing a strategic offensive against the Russians in the south of the country during the spring.”

The official also considered that Ukraine should take advantage of the armament and training programs run by Washington, to form more highly qualified units and employ them in launching an attack in the south.

Why Bakhmut?