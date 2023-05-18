The Russian paramilitary group of Wagner mercenaries has released on social media the video taken by a drone documenting the devastation in a residential area of ​​Bahkmut following a heavy bombing. In the last few hours, the Ukrainian defenders have meanwhile continued their advance towards the city which remains the epicenter of hostilities in eastern Ukraine. During the battle, 130 Russian soldiers were killed according to what was declared by the representative of the eastern group of the Ukrainian armed forces Sergey Cherevaty as reported by Ukrainska Pravda. THE ARTICLE Ukraine war – Russia, today’s news. Explosion in Crimea: a grain train derails



01:05