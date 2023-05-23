Kiev continues to monitor a Bakhmut area located at the southwestern edge of the city. This was announced by the Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense, Hanna Maliar: our forces – she wrote on Telegram – have made “some progress on the north and south flank of Bakhmut”, later specifying that the clashes have decreased inside the city. A video shot with the bodycam shows the soldiers in action. The commander of the Ukrainian ground forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi shared it on social media. “Bakhmut’s direction. The” SIGNUM “division is at work. The battle continues. The defense forces are making progress on the flanks. Glory to Ukraine,” he read.