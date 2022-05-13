Home page World

There has been a violent explosion in a bakery in Lychen. © Horst Skoupy/Uckermark Kurier/dpa

In the municipality of Lychen, a bakery blew up early in the morning. The house was just a heap of rubble, they said.

Lychen – There was a violent explosion in a bakery in Lychen in the Uckermark district. One person was seriously injured.

The building in the city center was completely destroyed on Friday morning, there is only a mountain of rubble, said a spokesman for the Northeast regional control center. Four neighboring houses had to be evacuated. The cause of the explosion is not yet known, a police spokeswoman said. The injured person, whose age and gender were initially unknown, was flown to a hospital in Berlin by helicopter.

The work of the fire brigade and civil protection was still going on in the morning. Tracker dogs should be looking for more people in the rubble. The neighboring buildings would need to be checked to see if they are still habitable. The newspaper “BZ” had reported. dpa