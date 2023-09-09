Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Split

Blueberry cake for 40 euros? A customer discovered this amazing price in an Austrian bakery. (Symbolic image) © Bernd Jürgens/Imago

A Viennese woman is amazed when she looks into a shop window of a pastry shop. The background is the price of a cake. The company defends itself.

Munich/Vienna – Shopping prices in supermarkets or local shops can sometimes cause puzzled faces. The price of cucumbers in particular caused dismay among customers for a while. Now a cake amazed an Austrian woman. However, it remains unclear which pastry shop it was in Vienna.

“Fabulous”: Viennese woman is amazed by the price of blueberry cake – but she buys it anyway

A “Tarte aux Myrtilles” – a blueberry cake – caught the Viennese’s attention today.at reported. However, the woman did not use the word “amazing” to describe the taste of the product, but rather its hefty price. According to the report, which also includes a corresponding photo, the tart cost 40 euros. It shows a cake in a shop window with a 40 euro price tag.

It should have a diameter of 15 to 20 centimeters. Even the Viennese woman’s boyfriend, whom she described as “wealthy”, was “speechless”, the report continued. However, contrary to what was expected based on the reaction to the price, she bought the cake. After all, it was for her mother. But what about the woman? Price of an original Sacher cake would hold, one can only speculate. In any case, this is a lot more expensive than the blueberry tart.

Blueberry cake price (pastry shop unknown) Original Sacher cake (price according to online shop) Size: 15 to 20 centimeters Size: 19 centimeters 40 euros 59 euros

“Prices are absolutely legitimate”: Viennese pastry shop reacts to cake prices

The report did not mention whether the taste of the blueberry tart was worth the price. However, the pastry shop justified the price compared to today.at: “Our prices are absolutely legitimate and I don’t think they’re exaggerated in any way.” After all, the pastry shop is a small business with talented pastry chefs. The products are all handmade.

However, opinions were divided in the comments section. While some saw the price as understandable, others agreed with the Viennese. However, one piece of advice came several times: If you find the cake too expensive, you should simply “bake it yourself”.

14 classic cake recipes for cozy Sundays that could come from grandma’s baking book View photo gallery

It’s not just cake prices that are causing a lot of discussion in Austria. Also one Extra charge in the restaurant is controversial. Innkeepers now took a stand.