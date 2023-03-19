Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Split

Inflation leads to rising prices in all areas of life. A bakery now awards its prizes using dice.

Munich – The increasing prices for energy are affecting many – bakeries are a professional group that is particularly affected. This is why bread prices have been rising for months and there is no end in sight. In view of the current situation, many bakers are worried about their sales. A bakery from Riesa has come up with its very own idea for dealing with inflation and now rolls out the prices once a week, like them Picture– Newspaper reports.

The government has already decided on three relief packages for private individuals, which include, for example, the electricity and gas price brake. With the cube campaign, the bakery in the small Saxon town now wants to relieve its customers. Every Wednesday, customers can roll a discount on their purchase in the bakery Ralph Simon’s shop. The result of the dice is deducted as a percentage from the regular prizes.

In a bakery, customers can lower their bill with a little luck by rolling the dice. (Iconic image) © Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

“When the price increases in all areas got worse and worse in the fall, I invented my own relief package for my customers,” says Simon der Picture-Newspaper. “Even in difficult times, people have something to be happy about.” Customers can use the cubes to save between two and twelve percent on their bakery purchases. This can quickly get above the current inflation rate, which is currently almost nine percent.

The bakery itself is a family business that has existed since 1885. Meanwhile, 25 employees are maintained in five stores, reports Picture. The company itself is suffering from the rising prices, but would like to accommodate its customers in terms of price. (kiba)