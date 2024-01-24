After it became known that Hans-Christian had invited Limmer to a meeting of right-wingers, he returned his holdings in “Hans im Glück” and Pottsalat. As a result, the Backwerk founder probably incurs losses.

Dhe founder of Backwerk, Hans-Christian Limmer, had invited people to a meeting of right-wing extremists; Now one of his former investments has changed its articles of association. Together with his business partner Dirk Schneider, Limmer held a 64 percent stake in the Pottsalat salad delivery service through the investment company LS Investment GmbH. The two also owned a stake in the burger restaurant chain “Hans im Glück”.

After media reports about a meeting between members of the right-wing extremist Identitarian Movement and AfD politicians, Limmer offered his two holdings for sale. He confirmed that he had invited people to the meeting. But he emphasized that he did not take part and distanced himself from right-wing ideas. In its new statutes, Pottsalat GmbH requires all investors to commit to the basic democratic order and to confirm that they do not maintain anti-democratic contacts. Violations could result in fines of half a million euros.

According to the start-up, the investment company's share in Pottsalat remains the same, but the name is now DS Beteiligungs GmbH, and Dirk Schneider is the sole managing director. According to Pottsalat, Limmer will receive part of his invested capital back, “but through a cap less than he originally contributed”. In any case, he would have to accept a loss, Pottsalat told the FAZ.