Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Bakeries The legendary Helsinki bakery, which went bankrupt, is saved: the grandmother of the new owner kept a cafe on the same street

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 29, 2020
in World
0

New entrepreneurs will reopen the bakery on Thursday.

29.9. 14:00

About their meat pies the well-known Helsinki-based Kotileipomo Eromanga has got new owners. The bakery, which the taxpayer filed for bankruptcy at the beginning of September, will therefore continue to operate.

Eromanga has been bought by entrepreneurs Otto Lundström and Gustaf Westerlund. The bakery and store will reopen their doors on Thursday and make their products with the former recipes, the new owners say in a press release.

The buyers are both families that are closely related to Helsinki’s food culture. The mother of restaurateur Westerlund owned several cafes in Helsinki and her grandmother kept the cafe on the same street as Eromanga.

Lundström’s father, who had been an entrepreneur in the food industry for many years, was the chairman of the Bakers’ Association for a long time, and his grandparents had a café, confectionery and bakery chain in Helsinki for decades.

Eromanga was founded in 1946.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Coronavirus: collective immunity makes India dream

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In