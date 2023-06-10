The number of US oil and gas rigs, an early indicator of future production, fell by 1 rig to 695 in the week ending June 9, the lowest level since April 2022.

The “Baker Hughes” report showed that the number of oil exploration rigs increased by one platform to 556 during the week ending on June 9, which is the first rise in seven weeks.

While gas rigs fell by two to 135, the lowest level since March 2022.

For his part, Executive Vice President of Pioneer Natural Resources, Beth MacDonald, said, “Oil production has been restricted due to high labor and material costs that have squeezed profit margins due to investor demands to limit spending,” adding, “This pressure on margin is already preventing US exploration and production companies from proceeding.” Moving forward despite OPEC’s moves.”

Despite voluntary production cuts by the OPEC+ alliance, US oil futures have fallen about 12 percent so far this year, after rising about 7 percent in 2022.

Meanwhile, US gas futures have fallen about 49 percent so far this year, after rising about 20 percent last year.

“The recent sharp decline in the rig count is consistent with our expectation that producers will continue to respond to lower gas prices with investment cuts,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note this week.

Despite some plans to reduce the number of rigs, US crude production is still on track to rise from 11.9 million barrels per day in 2022 to 12.6 million barrels per day in 2023 and 12.8 million barrels per day in 2024, according to projections from the US Energy Information Administration. . That compares with a record 12.3 million bpd in 2019.

Meanwhile, gas production in the United States was on track to rise from a record high of 98.13 bcfd in 2022 to 102.74 bcfd in 2023 and 103.04 bcfd in 2024, according to estimates from the Energy Information Administration.