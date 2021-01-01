This is the story of a baker from bisontin, ready to do anything to keep his apprentice. A young Guinean who arrived in France two and a half years ago and trained in the profession. Since then, Laye has learned French and has integrated a baker’s CAP. He is due to graduate next June. The young Guinean has been working in the bakery for a year and a half and gets up every day at 3 a.m. But the apprentice, who is of age today, is threatened with deportation. On January 2, he must leave the territory. To support his cause, Stéphane Ravaclay, his employer decided to go on hunger strike.

it’s abnormal that we make a kid leave who wants to work, who has potential and that in our profession it’s so hard to find employees. Stephane Ravaclay baker in Besançon

The bisontin baker is also trying to mobilize public opinion. He does not want to lose a good employee whom he took the time to train for purely administrative reasons. To inform the greatest number, the craftsman launched a petition on the internet which has collected nearly 2,500 signatures so far. The goal is to reach 5000. This petition should weigh in the balance when the administrative judge will look at the file of this deserving apprentice who has filed an appeal to contest his. obligation to leave the territory.