nymphahri he wanted to dedicate his last one cosplay to the fascinating character of Black Hanekawathe crazy and unscrupulous alter ego of the mild Tsubasa Hanekawa who we find in the Bakemonogatari series.

First anime taken from the vast and multifaceted saga of Monogatariborn in the form of light novels and manga, Bakemonogatari focuses on stories of monsters and supernatural phenomena, defined as “anomalies” within the story.

Black Hanekawa is one of the protagonists and the interpretation made by nymphahri really does her justice thanks to extraordinary care chosen by the Italian model in the hairstyle and makeup, very faithful to the character’s design.