Through the pages of the new issue of Weekly Shōnen Magazine Of Kodanshait was announced that the manga series BAKEMONOGATARI – MONSTER TALE Of Oh! greatbased on the original novels by NisiOisin, will conclude in just seven chapters. These will then be collected in the last volume, the 22which will be released in Japan next May 17th.

For one product that ends, another begins! NisiOisin has in fact announced the arrival of a new novel of the franchise, Ikusamonogatariwhich will be officially launched always on May 17th.

BAKEMONOGATARI – MONSTER TALE is currently being published in Italy thanks to Star Comicswhich introduces the story thus:

One day the young Koyomi Araragi happens to grab the charming Hitagi Senjogahara, who slipped down a flight of stairs. She thus discovers to her dismay that the girl… is completely weightless! Affected by a sort of curse, she Hitagi has lost all her body weight after meeting a supernatural being with the features of a crab, and for this reason she tends to push away anyone who approaches her. What the girl doesn’t know is that Koyomi also hides a disturbing secret, which has its roots in an incredible story of monstrous entities and supernatural situations… Based on the acclaimed series of light novels signed by NisiOisiN and superbly designed by the skilled hand of Oh! Great, this captivating story of gods, demons and ghostly creatures finally arrives in Italy that will drag you beyond the confines of reality, into a transcendent world teeming with ancestral presences!

Source: Kodansha Street Anime News Network