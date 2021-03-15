Stuffed vegetables appear in many culinary traditions. Surely if you have traveled to Navarra you will not have been able to resist some stuffed piquillos; Asturian stuffed onions, cooked for hours, are an absolute delight and one cannot visit the island of Mallorca without trying some stuffed aubergines. Beyond our borders, we find stuffed vegetables all over the Mediterranean. In Greece, the gemist -that is pronounced yemista and rhymes with Comidista- it is a recipe for vegetables, whether they are tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, onions or aubergines, which are filled with rice, vegetables and, sometimes, meat.

As I have seen in various recipes, a good gemist It is made with a lot of olive oil, extra virgin if possible and of good quality, as it is what will make a difference on the plate and on the palate. Don’t worry about the extra calories, then go for a walk and enjoy the pleasure of eating good ingredients cooked over low heat. In my version I use brown rice instead of long white rice, which is what is traditionally used, and I add feta cheese and Kalamata black olives to add a more flavorful touch to the filling.

Although it is a complex recipe due to the enormous list of ingredients and steps, I assure you that it is worth all the money in the world: it had been a long time since I enjoyed something so much out of the oven. I advise you to organize yourself well, prepare all the ingredients before starting to cook and read the recipe several times to familiarize yourself with the steps to follow. This will reduce the chances that something will not turn out as you expected.

You may be wondering if you can leave the recipe ready in advance. The answer is: of course. Follow the recipe up to the point where you fill the tomatoes, but don’t cut the potatoes. You can store the uncooked stuffed tomatoes in an airtight container in the fridge and bake them with the potatoes the next day. If you have leftover tomatoes, store them in clean airtight containers in the fridge, they will last three or four days perfectly. You can reheat them, but I prefer to take them out half an hour before to warm them up and eat them like that.

Difficulty

The one to buy the ingredients.

Ingredients

For 4 people

4 beautiful salad tomatoes

2-3 large potatoes

70 g of brown rice

1 yellow onion

4 cloves of garlic

50 g of black olives

100 g of feta cheese

100 ml of extra virgin olive oil

1 dessert spoon of ground cumin

1 dessert spoon of dried thyme

½ dessert spoon of nutmeg

400 g of natural crushed tomato

200 ml of water

6 tablespoons of chopped parsley

2 tablespoons minced fresh mint

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Preparation