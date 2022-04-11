Ingredients: 4 medium potatoes; 2 cloves of garlic; mature tomatoes; Olive oil; Salt; dried aromatic herbs; Parsley

Wrap the potatoes in albal paper and prick them. Wrap the two heads of garlic in the same way. Cut the tomatoes in half. Place everything in a baking dish, with the tomatoes cut side up. Season these with salt and pepper, water them with a splash of oil and keep it for about an hour or until the potatoes are tender. at 180 degrees. Let everything cool down and mount the sauces. We remove the skin from the tomatoes, crush the pulp with a fork and sprinkle it with a little oil. We add a pinch (a pinch!) of harisa. Cut the heads of garlic in two and press so that the meat comes out, which will have a creamy texture. We assemble it beating with a little oil with a fork and add a few grains of salt. Cut the potatoes in half, sprinkle some dry aromatic herbs on top and enjoy like crazy with something so simple and delicious.