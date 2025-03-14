03/14/2025



Updated at 12:2:00 p.m.





There are several days a week in which we have little time to prepare a nutritional dish that keeps us with energy. But the dish proposed by Chef Bosquet in addition to being able to prepare in a few minutes, you can have it almost ready in advance.

For example, try Batching Cooking preparing chickpeas one day before. In this way, you will only have to cut the other ingredients and prepare the eggs.

Chickpeas are the protagonist ingredient and is the basis of the plate. It also contains vitamins of group B (B1, B2, B3 and B6), folic acid and vitamin E. As for minerals, it includes calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium and phosphorus. Being a source rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber, chickpeas can offer various health benefits, such as helping to control weight, improve digestion and reduce the risk of diseases.

Chickpeas already cooked

400 grams

400 grams Cherry tomatoes

200 grams

200 grams Mushrooms

150 grams

150 grams Salt, pepper and aove

To taste

To taste Mozarella

100 grams

100 grams Eggs

Two per person

Two per person Paprika in scales

To taste

To taste Cilantro

To taste

The egg, meanwhile, provides a wide range of vitamins (A, B2, Biotina, B12, D, E and K) and minerals (phosphorus, selenium, iron, iodine and zinc). The biotin that contains helps to protect the skin and maintain body functions and riboflavin is important for body growth and red blood cells. Vitamin K intervenes in blood coagulation.









This is how you can prepare this recipe full of flavor:

We will start putting in a fountain the chickpeas already cooked, the cherry tomatoes and the mushrooms cut in halves. We will also add olive oil, salt and pepper. We mix everything well and temperate in the oven. We place it by putting mozzarella balls, a pair of grilled eggs and we will end up putting olive oil, ground pepper and fresh herbs (which in this case is coriander. And ready to enjoy!

In addition, you can follow all the recipes that chef Bosquet has published in ABC Welfare here: healthy chefs of Bosquet, buy some of the Bosque Boster Books (The most recent is’All to the table‘With which it is possible to learn easy, healthy and delicious recipes) that provide all kinds of original culinary ideas and also follow their Instagram account, @chefbosquet which is already a reference not only for amateur ‘foodies’ but for the most prestigious chefs.