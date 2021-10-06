The great pastry chef: Bake off Mexico is the new reality show on HBO Max (Latin America) that will feature eight episodes that will be broadcast one per week and where we will see the performance of the participating celebrities, who will have to prove to themselves and to the judges that they are as good in the kitchen as they are in show business; they will also compete to prove that they are the best amateur pastry chefsTo do this, they must put into practice their knowledge and skills. and carry out each of the challenges to prepare iconic and fun recipes.

When does Bake Off Mexico 2021 premiere?

The great pastry chef: Bake off Mexico will be available through the screens of the HBO Max this October. The exact day has not yet been specified.

Who are the celebrities that will participate in The great pastry chef: Bake Off Mexico 2021?

The 12 celebrities that will be part of The Great Pastry Chef: Bake Off Mexico 2021 are:

Kenya Os

Sandra itzel

Manu NNa

Omar Fierro

Little things

Yuri

Sergio Arau

Lorena herrera

Roberto Carlo

Giovanna romo

Marcelo lara

Gabriel Coronel.

Who will be the jurors?

The great pastry chef Bake Off Celebrity Mexico will be driven by actress Angelica Vale. While the judges in charge of rating the work of celebrities are the renowned chefs Paulina Abascal (known as the best pastry chef in Mexico), Jesus Ladder (winner of the Latin Best Pastry Chef 2018) and Benito Molina (Masterchef jury and owner of the Manzanilla restaurant).

The host of the reality show will be the actress Angélica Vale. While the judges are the renowned chefs Paulina Abascal, Jesús Escalera and Benito Molina. Photo: HBO Max

How to watch the reality Bake off celebrity Mexico 2021 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

To be one of the first users to see the reality show Bake off celebrity México, you must have HBO Max on your mobile or Smart TV; HERE and follow the next steps.

You must press the box that says previous registration

Automatically, a message will appear on the screen that will tell you that when the application reaches the store, a notification will be sent to you. You must press accept.

Once the app is downloaded from HBO Max, users will be able to freely explore the content offering as a pre-subscription step. The available trial period will last seven days on all plans.

Trailer of The great pastry chef: Bake Off Mexico 2021