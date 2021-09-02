Presentation conference for the Frenchman: “The time has come to stop, I’m looking for stability and serenity. The championship? After a second place it’s right to have that ambition”

There he is again, Tiemoué Bakayoko. Two years and three months after his last match for AC Milan, the French midfielder is again a Milan player. And he “returns” to the conference, happy for the two-year loan agreed with Chelsea: “I remember the last game I played here against Spal, unfortunately we didn’t manage to hit the Champions League, but this team has improved a lot and I’m happy to to be here, after some negotiations that had already taken place last year – he assures -. Personally I have a wonderful relationship with the fans, even if the beginning was not easy. Over time I have gained affection and trust, I hope to repay them. When I arrived at Milanello, I saw great changes to allow us players to work even better. “

Pioli and Maldini – “Timù” knows that in a season with the championship and the Champions League – and the Africa Cup which will deprive Stefano Pioli of Bennacer and Kessie for a month – his contribution could be useful: “I spoke calmly with the coach, I will follow his instructions and so far I do not see them so different from those that Gattuso gave me – he continues -. I want to bring the experience I have acquired to an international level. I already knew Paolo Maldini. We have a wonderful relationship that has always been more consolidated, he has always been close to me and he is a fantastic person from whom I learned a lot. The first time here I was the only Frenchman, now there are many and I’m happy, especially because I think they make the team stronger. “

Take root – Milan, Montecarlo, Naples, London, Milan again: “The time has come to stabilize myself, to stop – says” Baka “-. This is definitely the club that suits me best and is the place where I would like to stay. I have a particular attachment to Milan, I consider it my home and this is where I would like to win trophies. I really missed the environment, the city, I have always followed this club. Then here is my friend Kessie, I was happy to find him again and I hope he will stay in the team for a long time to give me lots of advice. ” Milan today, however, is also home to Ibrahimovic: “We talked, Zlatan’s personality is known to everyone, he is an example of professionalism to learn from.”

Scudetto – Finding former Chelsea teammates like Giroud and Tomori was useful even before returning to Milan: “True, they encouraged me.” Scudetto goal: “Milan can aspire to win it, after the second place last season – it’s Bakayoko-thought -. But we have many rivals that must be respected.” And the idea of ​​playing in a two-man midfield does not worry, even if Timù has given his best in the three-man line: “Pioli will take care of it, I will not miss my contribution anyway. What I was looking for here is serenity, now I have it. “

Challenge the best fantasy coaches at the Magic Gazzetta National Fantasy Championship, the general classification starts on September 25th! A € 260,000 prize pool is up for grabs. Activate now!

September 2, 2021 (change September 2, 2021 | 14:48) © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...