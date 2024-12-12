

12/12/2024



Updated at 7:50 p.m.





He Betis He did not manage to go into the break with an advantage on the scoreboard during the duel that this Thursday pitted him against Petrocub Moldovan on the fifth day of the league phase of the Conference League. The green and white team did not offer a good image in Chisinau during the first half, although they could have scored if the match referee, the Belgian D’Hondt, had validated thegoal scored by Cédric Bakambu in the 28th minute of the game.

The Betic striker managed to score into an empty net after getting away from the goalkeeper with a header just in time, but D’Hondt understood that the Congolese international had committed a foul with that header because he interpreted that the Moldovan goalkeeper, Silviu Smalenea, had the ball in his hands.

Bakambu regretted that the goal did not go up on the scoreboard in the only dangerous action that Betis was able to create in the first 45 minutes, since he was not able to shoot between the three sticks in this period of time.