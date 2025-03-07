The striker had to be replaced by cramps due to effort in the first leg in Villamarín but has no injury



03/07/2025



Updated at 10: 13h.





Bakambu will be available to play this weekend with the Betis before Las Palmas. His replacement in the second part of the duel against Vitoria, the round of 16 of the Conferencecaused some concern to be the only pure striker registered in this competition for the Betics after the sale of Vitor Roque and when Ver Chimy Ávila La Amarilla, which makes him miss around.

The Congolese, that marked the first goal of the game Taking advantage of his opportunism in the small area and had several occasions as a shot to the post, a header and a shot that left high, was replaced in the final stretch of the clash, precisely by Ávila, after lamenting a failure of one occasion and staying on the sore soil.

The action initially remembered the serious muscle injury that Bakambu suffered in the derby last season and that made him be several months but the consequences are minor and only had to leave to avoid a greater ailment due to the effort.

«In that position we have Bakambu, who had to leave because I was silenced«, Pellegrini pointed out at the end of the game.









Thus, in addition to Cucho Hernández, the Chilean coach can count on Bakambu and Chimy for this Sunday’s clash against Las Palmas. And for the duel of Thursday 13 the Congolese will be available for the decisive return in Guimaraes.