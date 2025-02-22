

02/22/2025



Updated at 11:51h.





He Betis It has been exercised this Saturday, the eve of the meeting in front of the Getafe that will be held this Sunday at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum starting at 6:30 p.m. In this appointment Pellegrini It indicates that he will recover one of the troops who were already left out of the plans of the Chilean coach previously as it is Bakambuwho was tested in the return of the link of the Conference League but finally could not play.

It will seek in the same way to compensate for continental defeat a Betis that on the other hand in LaLig idea of ​​the tie Play Off to the round of 16 of the Conference (0-3).

Knowing that your next contest in your European life must still wait, with the Vitoria de Guimaraes As a opponent, the Verdiblancos have jumped to the grass once more without Bellerín, Lo Celso and Ángel Ortiz before moving to Getafe city. Nor is Marc Roca, who suffered a blow to the foot in front of Real Sociedad.

Likewise, Carvalho has been seen with the group one more day in that specific plan that the club maintains with the Portuguese, and TOBDE has been exercised inside Of the facilities of the Bético Club, but it does not have any disease and its presence this Sunday afternoon should not be in danger. The Canteranos Manu González, Arribas and Mateowho started in the clash against the Gent played last Thursday at Benito Villamarín, have participated in the session prior to this meeting corresponding to the 25th day of LaLiga EA Sports. I couldn’t play Arribas by sanction With the subsidiary in the last day.