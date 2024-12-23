

He Betis concluded the year 2024 with a draw at the Benito Villamarín against the Rayo Vallecano (1-1). The team of Manuel Pellegrini managed to get ahead on the scoreboard in the first half thanks to the goal of Isco penalty, but Isi managed to tie the match already in the second half. The Green and White coach sought to give his team a new offensive boost by introducing attacking players such as Assane, Bakambu either Juanmi to get the three points although the team failed to win. The match marked Bakambu again, that he wasted one more opportunity to vindicate himself.

The Congolese international arrived at Betis on February 2 of this year when the last winter transfer market concluded. He has played as a Betic 23 official matches to date and has not managed to score no goals in 18 league games in which he has participated as a green and white. Yes, he has found the net in the Conference League and in the Copa del Rey to accumulate three goals as a Betic.

Last year he did not have a good landing due to injuriesalthough he has had opportunities and time to justify his signing. The club is now drawing up with Pellegrini the strategic lines for the transfer market that will start on January 1 and they are thinking about reconfiguring the forward line, with Bakambu being one of the players who would be indicated to leave.

The commitment to Vitor Roque during the summer was important and Pellegrini shows confidence in the Brazilian. Meanwhile, Bakambu, at his 33 yearshas a difficult fit in the market while its credit is running out. It still has a pot in front of it a year and a half contract.